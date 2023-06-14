Rāhui placed on Manawatū River after body recovered

Emergency services were called to Fitzherbert Bridge just before 1.30am on Wednesday.

A rāhui has been placed on a section of the Manawatū River after a body was recovered.

Emergency services were called to a suspected suicide in Palmerston North in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A police media spokesperson said they responded to an incident just before 1.30am at the Fitzherbert Bridge.

The spokesperson could not provide further information.

A media release from Ngāti Hineaute’s Chris Whaiapu on Wednesday said a rāhui was in place from Wednesday morning until 3pm Friday.

“This morning, a body was recovered from the Manawatū awa, between Fitzherbert Bridge and Karaka Bridge (He Ara Kōtahi) ... users will still be able to use the walkways and bridges, however please do not enter the wai (water), or with any animals.

“A pou rāhui (post) has been placed in an undisclosed location and will be removed on Friday afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers with the whānau at this time.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were also called to the scene and assisted police.

No other details were available, they said.