Insightful tech company Levno eyeing up foreign pastures

Manawatū tech company Levno is a finalist in the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards. From left; Megan Hoskin, accountant, Mark Eastwood, customer success, and Michael Davis, CTO.

Manawatū tech company Levno, is up for its second nomination at the NZ Hi-Tech awards for its contribution to the agriculture sector.

The start-up, that was founded in 2013, has been named a finalist in the 2023 NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector.

Chief technical Officer (CTO) Michael Davis said it all started after owner Larry Ellison sold his fuel delivery service, Rural Fuel, in 2013.

When Ellison reflected on the business, he thought, what would have made this job a “whole lot easier”... well, it would’ve been a lot easier to deliver fuel efficiently if he had known how much fuel was in a tank before he took the tanker there.

That was the idea that started Levno, Davis said.

Levno technology offers farmers sensor data that measures how much fuel, milk, silo or molasses are in a tank.

“We make that data available to farmers, so they can do things like budget their fuel usage or prevent against fuel theft. And then we also make that same data insights are available to the fuel distributor,” Davis said.

The same data is available for milk tanks.

Levno monitors how much milk there is, the temperature, whether it's been stirred in, and they pass this information onto the farmers as well as to big companies like Fonterra so that they can run their collection schedule more efficiently.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Davis said the company are really leaning into the next stage of what they can offer their customers, which includes a 24/7 customer service call centre.

The data also allows farmers to know when their milk is getting too warm or their teller might be off.

But the company is more than just senors on tanks and vats.

“We’re really trying to get it to the next stage where what we’re offering people is the insights, the help making decisions, it's the call at 2am where somebody from our 24/7 call centre notices that the milk is too warm and nobody’s going to get to it till six o’clock.”

Davis said it was a “huge honour” to be nominated for the Hi-Tech award.

This is the company’s second time being nominated for best high-tech solution in the agritech sector.

It shows the company’s longevity and that a business built in the Manawatū by Manawatū people can succeed in a national and internation level, Davis said.

“There’s not many places, almost in the world, where you can have a tech company of 50 people and still have a farm two and half minutes away that you can go and test things on, or even just sit down and have a cup of tea with the farmer and understand what the problems are.”

Levno has always known that their products are internationally viable, and are now expanding into Ireland and the UK after having installed over 10,000 senors on New Zealand farms since the start of 2020.

The NZ Hi-tech Awards will take place on Friday, June 23.