Pahiatua: Outdoor water usage ban in place after treatment plant malfunctions

Pahiatua’s water treatment plant is not treating water at the normal rate of the area’s consumption. (file photo).

A total outdoor water use ban was put in place by the Tararua District Council after the Pahiatua water treatment plant was found malfunctioning on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, the council asked Pahiatua residents to reduce their water usage and conserve water.

The plant capacity to treat water had slowed down, but it was still producing safe-to-drink, fully treated water, it said.

“Water treatment specialists, Filtec, and the Council water team have been on-site today at the Pahiatua water treatment plant.

“Work is ongoing but the plant continues to produce safe drinking water for Pahiatua, albeit at a reduced capacity,” the council said.

The plant was only treating 1000m³ of water per day, while the town needed 1300m³ per day.

“The 300m³ daily deficit is being made up from storage reserves.

“We are asking the community to achieve a 25% reduction in usage in order to continue providing treated water and we need your help to do this,” the council said.

If demand continues to outstrip supply at this level, then Pahiatua will run out of treated water in about 8 days.

Under the current water restrictions, residents and businesses may not:

- Use sprinklers;

- Use soak hoses;

- Use irrigation systems;

- Hose gardens;

- Use water blasters;

- Wash vehicles, boats or buildings.