Dr Libby Weaver's new speaking tour, Bouncing Back, hopes to get people out of their funk

Dr Libby Weaver is coming to Palmerston North to help people bounce back after some stressful times.

In her first tour since 2019, Dr Libby Weaver is excited to be back, in person, to talk about something everyone can relate to.

Coming to the Palmerston North Conference and Function centre on September 20, the Bouncing Back speaking tour is Weaver’s guide to feeling better when you don’t know how.

The idea of helping people get out of their winter funk and ‘bouncing back’ came after multiple conversations with people where they told her this winter has felt longer than most.

“There’s been a lot of lousy weather and natural disasters, you know, the genuine stress of natural disasters. So there’s been a lot happen, and it’s sort of one thing after another,” Weaver said.

It’s not just natural disasters and winter weather that is getting people down either, she said, it’s anxiety around cost of living and the hurdles coming back from Covid-19 that have got people feeling a bit “helpless”.

And while people may not think they have a lot of control over things like the weather, Weaver wants to remind people that there are still things we can control, “when we know our choices”.

Sometimes it’s about going back to the basics, reminding people of the little things they can do for themselves and understanding what your body is trying to communicate to you, Weaver said.

“I hope that from the tour people don’t just get some education, but they get a bit of inspiration to take better care of themselves.”

Weaver will be chatting everything from stress hormones to the biochemical, nutritional and emotional reasons you can feel “lousy”.

The reception to her tour so far has been “incredibly warm” and she can’t wait to get back into the regions.

Weaver is a leading author, biochemist and speaker with a desire to help people live with “energy and vitality”.

Palmerston North is one of 15 shows she is doing around New Zealand over September and October.