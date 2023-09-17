High winds topple tree and fan burnoff in Manawatū

A tree has been felled by strong winds near the intersection of College St and Moerangi St in Palmerston North.

A burnoff that strong winds fanned into vegetation in Manawatū is one of several wind-related callouts for fire crews on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to reports of the vegetation fire at 2.35pm, on Mount Stewart Halcombe Rd.

A crew from Feilding, three rural pump trucks and two tankers attended to extinguish the fire, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The fire was originally a burnoff, but a massive gust of wind had caused it to spread.

Firefighters also attended multiple callouts loose roofing lifted by the wind at properties across Manawatū on Sunday.

A tree blocked a road in the West End of Palmerston North after it was blown down by strong winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of the felled tree on College St just after 12.10pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said firefighters left the incident in the hands of the council.

MetService had issued a strong wind watch for the Tararua District and the Horowhenua District on Sunday, forecasting severe gusts of up to 130kph in exposed places.

Strong gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures, as well as make driving hazardous for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, a MetService statement said.

A police spokesperson said police were warning drivers travelling on motorbikes or in vehicles with a high point of gravity such as trucks, buses and vans to drive carefully.

“Police want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations. Drive to the conditions and stop and wait if you feel unsafe.”

Rangitīkei District Council also warned residents in the area to keep safe in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The council advised that those north of Rangitīkei could experience “prolonged periods of strong wind” from 4pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

People should secure loose items such as play equipment, trampolines, deck chairs and tables, so they did not go flying in the wind.

If it was safe to do so, the council also suggested clearing out gutters and drains of seasonal leaves that could cause stormwater blockages.