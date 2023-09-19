Air force helicopter instrumental in record pest trap drop into Ruahine Range

The air force help lift traps into the Ruahine Range in the biggest delivery of traps the Department of Conservation DOC has done in one day.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force was instrumental in the biggest lift of traps to the Ruahine Range ever accomplished by the Department of Conservation earlier this month.

At the beginning of September an NH90 helicopter and its crew transported 560 pest traps, weighing more than four tonnes in total, into the Ruahines.

It was the largest one-day back country delivery of traps targeting stoats, weasels and rats in New Zealand’s conservation history.

The work supported DOC–Te Papa Atawhai in its pest control operations following the damage brought about by Cyclone Gabrielle.

DOC principal advisor of terrestrial biodiversity Paul Jansen said the NH90 delivery was the “single biggest lift of traps into the back country” the department had done in one day.

It was three times larger than the previous best.

“The biggest issue with these traps is their sheer weight and bulk. So the ability to lift those up in large amounts with a large helicopter certainly streamlined the operation,” Jansen said.

With the help of the NH90, traps now lined about 40,000ha of the Ruahine Range.

Supplied/Supplied Corporal Evan McKenzie says the bags of traps weighed up to 125kg each and he worked up a bit of a sweat.

Helicopter load master Corporal Evan McKenzie said the hardest part of the job was getting the bags of traps into the aircraft.

“They weighed up to 125kg each, and we used the hoist to get them into the aircraft, but there still needed to be a bit of manhandling from the crew to get them in and out of the helicopter,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he worked up a “bit of a sweat” but the good thing about the NH90 was that it couldcarry a lot more than a civilian aircraft.

The traps were delivered to drop-off points within the bush and civilian helicopters took over from there, dispersing smaller bundles of traps to the more remote areas.

Volunteers from Mauri Oho, the Whio Protectors, Ruahine Kiwi and DOC then plan to tramp through the bush to place the traps where they are needed.

The traps would make a “significant” contribution to the protection of kiwi, whio (blue duck), robins, snails and rare plants within the area.

Cyclone Gabrielle significantly affected the whio population by sweeping away traps and introducing large amounts of gravel into the rivers reducing their food supply.

With fewer than 3000 whio throughout New Zealand, and only 1000 North Island subspecies and about 100 breeding birds in the Ruahine Range, the traps would make a big difference.

McKenzie said, although it was a lot of work to do in a short amount of time, it was “pretty cool” to be part of.