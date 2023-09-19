Rural Tararua residents to go at least another night without power

Powerco says around 2900 of their customers were without power following winds of up to 153kph overnight on Sunday.

Hundreds of rural Manawatū residents are still without power following strong gusts in the weekend, and some could be relying on generators for days to come.

Powerco said 2900 of their customers initially lost power following winds of up to 153kph overnight on Sunday in the lower North Island, and 403 customers, mostly in the Tararua District, were still waiting to be reconnected as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Because of the scale and complexity of that work we can’t give individual restoration times but at this stage the majority of customers will be back on tonight,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Restoration work continued, but reconnecting the Pongaroa/Ākitio area was proving particularly difficult with lines down in a challenging section of forestry block, they said.

“Crews there are currently waiting for a window of clear weather so that a helicopter can be deployed to assist with the re-stringing of overhead lines – however conditions may not clear sufficiently today.”

The unfavourable conditions meant 188 customers in Pongaroa/Ākitio would remain without power overnight, but crews were working hard to connect them “in the next few days”.

Powerco said a BasePower generator was on its way to the Ākitio Community Centre, which was operating as a welfare hub for affected residents.

Supplied Parts of the Tararua District were without power for days in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Powerco head of network operations Caz Haydon acknowledged waiting to be reconnected was frustrating for customers.

“We understand how frustrating it is to be without power, particularly for an extended period of time, so I’d like to personally thank our customers who are without power for their patience and understanding while we work to fix the damage and reconnect you,” Haydon said.

Pongaroa farmer Mark Wheeler said the power went out at his house about 9pm on Sunday.

It followed Pongaroa residents being disconnected for days earlier this year during Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

“We’ve always had reasonably extreme weather in this area ... you live with it, it’s part and parcel of being in the area,” he said.

“This is fundamentally a farming area ... so households, as much I hate the word, are used to being pretty resilient.

“You generally have at least a weeks’ worth of produce in the larder, and you’ve probably got about two or three months worth of canned goods and stuff … so people are used to this sort of thing.”

Wheeler was currently using a generator 12 hours a day to keep his freezer going and coffee machine up and running. Although a “good percentage” of locals also had generators, he said many that were donated to the area after Cyclone Gabrielle had since been returned.

“There is a shortfall of generators at the moment ... but other than that, people are in pretty good spirits.”

He thought Powerco sending one to the Ākitio Community Centre would benefit a number of retirees and batch owners living nearby.

“That'll be a huge bonus to the community, and big-ups to Powerco for doing it," he said.