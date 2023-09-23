Siblings who died in crash near Shannon had 'bright futures'

Samar Suleiman, left, was in the car with her brother, Ali, when they collided with a truck on September 6.

Siblings who died after crashing into a truck near Shannon earlier this month were “lovely” and “positive” people who had bright futures.

Earlier this week, police revealed that the two people who died after their car collided with a milk tanker on September 6 were siblings Ali Sina Suleiman and Samar Suleiman.

Ali, 20, and his sister Samar, 24, were killed on State Highway 57, near Shannon. The crash closed the road for several hours and there were reports diesel had spilt on the road and the car involved had caught fire.

Those that knew them say they had bright futures.

The siblings were from Afghanistan but were born and raised in Pakistan as refugees before immigrating to New Zealand in 2017, Mohammad Raza Nayeel, a family spokesperson, said.

They have been living in Palmerston North ever since.

Samar was enroled at UCOL and was studying courses relating to the health sector. Originally, Samar was at Massey University, but when Covid hit, she got sick, and it became hard to do her courses online.

Samar eventually moved from Massey to UCOL after the pandemic, where she continued her studies.

Supplied/Supplied Ali Suleiman was looking for a job after completing a plumbing course.

Ali was athletic and had a gift for soccer.

He was a “very, very good soccer player”, Nayeel said.

Ali had been looking for a job after he left Palmerston North Boys High School and completed a plumbing course. He had dreams of one day becoming a mechanical engineer.

He was always watching movies about cars, Nayeel said, and wanted to save up and travel overseas where he could pursue studies in mechanical engineering or auto mechanics.

He had also just recently got his restricted licence and had been volunteering within the community.

Both of them were positive, lovely people, Nayeel said.

Supplied/Supplied Samar Suleiman, left, was enroled at UCOL and was studying courses relating to the health sector.

Last week, friends, neighbours, people from the Afghan and refugee communities and friends from the siblings' schools and youth organisation attended their funeral.

About 250 people came to mourn, celebrate and support Ali and Samar’s family.

Nayeel said the hardest part for the family was not being able to view the bodies due to the damage from the burns they sustained.

“That was very hard for mum and dad to, you know, accept. To accept the fact that they cannot even see their faces before burying them.”

Supplied/Supplied Ali was a keen soccer player.

The support from the community has been “lovely” but it’s been a “big tragedy” for the family that will last for a long time, Nayeel said.

People have come forward to offer financial help, moral support and food. Even the mayor had visited the family to show his support for the family.

There have been a lot of people come forward and offer their support where they can, but for the family this will be a tragedy that won’t ever go away, he said.