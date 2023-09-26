Mountaineers share their avalanche experiences in new video series

The Mountain Safety Council has released a new video series on avalanche safety where mountaineers share their experiences with avalanches.

The new series aims to share the experience of the mountaineering community as part of the council’s ongoing efforts to prevent avalanche fatalities in New Zealand.

The Above and Beyond Mountaineering Research project explores the culture, behaviours and attitudes of the mountaineering community towards avalanche safety.

The council calculated that between 1999 and 2018 there were 27 confirmed avalanche fatalities in New Zealand, and 70% of them involved mountaineers.

Chief executive Mike Daisley said the video series was a “great example of insights informing MSC’s prevention strategy and how that is shaping and supporting positive attitudes towards avalanche safety across Aotearoa”.

Sharing stories in a “positive way” could contribute to the overall culture within any community, Daisley said.

A range of professional and recreational Kiwi mountaineers, such as Gavin Lang, Sooji Clarkson, Alastair McDowell, Jono Clarke and Christian Hanson, have shared their avalanche experiences.

Together they had conquered popular spots such as the Remarkables, Taranaki Maunga, Mt Ruapehu and Arthur’s Pass.

Clarke said often people that had a slip or made a bad decision were reluctant to share the experience, “because you think it might make you look stupid”.

But the lesson learnt could be important information that saved someone’s life, Clarke said.

Mountain Safety Council/Supplied Jono Clarke, one of the mountaineers interviewed, says sharing experiences could save someone’s life.

The research team identified 16 recommendations to improve safety for mountaineers, which included “more open and regular dialogue”.

“Complex conditions in the alpine back country this winter have seen many human-triggered avalanches involving recreational back country users,” Daisley said.

This year’s winter and its avalanches were a “great example” of why sharing experiences could be so valuable, Daisley said.

The council provided avalanche forecasts for 13 regions across New Zealand.

The new video series could be viewed on the Mountain Safety Council’s YouTube account.