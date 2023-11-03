Feilding Health Care providing free cervical screenings throughout November

Feilding Health Care is offering free cervical screenings for the month of November. (File photo)

Feilding Health Care is offering free cervical screenings at their clinics during the month of November to empower women to embrace their health.

The initiative aims to increase accessibility to these “crucial screenings” and reduce the risk of cervical cancer, Feilding Health Care CEO Nicky Hart said.

“We know that the cost of healthcare can cause people to put things off, so we’re reducing as many barriers as we can.”

Early detection was key to preventing cervical cancer and this initiative ensures that the community can take “charge of their health” and detect any cell changes before they become a problem, Hart said.

The month of free screenings seeks to complement the recent launch of Feilding Health Care’s self-testing smear kits.

Whether a patient wants to take their own swab at home or at the clinic, the self-testing kits make it “easy as”, Hart said.

She said they could talk a patient through what they needed to do and provide them with the kit, so they could self-test in a space that was more comfortable for them.

But whether a patient preferred to self-test or have a healthcare provider do it for them, Hart urged women due for a screening to book now.

“If you are aged 25-69 and have ever been sexually active, regular cervical screening is your best defence against cervical cancer.”

The free screenings were “especially crucial” for those who have not been screened before or were overdue, Hart said.

She urged people not to “miss this opportunity”.

Free screenings could be booked on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8.30am to 5pm, as well as on Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm at Feilding Health Care on Duke St.

Ashhurst Health Care patients could book their screenings from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm for an appointment at their Cambridge Ave clinic.