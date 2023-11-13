Thrills, spills and close racing as F5000 Tasman Cup Revival series starts

Auckland's David Banks was in outstanding form at Manfield circuit in Feilding on Sunday.

Sunday proved a dramatic day of racing in the F5000 Tasman Cup Revival series for the 10-strong field – except for Auckland’s David Banks, who took a win and a second at Manfield Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding.

Following Saturday’s qualifying and season-opening six-lap race won by Grant Martin in the Talon MR1A, Sunday included a six-lap race in the morning, and an eight-lap race in the afternoon – all with a rolling start.

Series co-ordinator Tony Jack establishing the handicapping gaps, so each car started at the right interval. However, his plan soon became unstuck.

Entering the final turn on the run to start the second lap, Bruce Kett spun his Lola T332.

Unable to restart, the safety car was deployed to gather the field. When the race resumed, the faster cars were bunched behind the slower ones.

Then leader Tony Annabell in a McLaren M10B spun, leaving the field in reverse order to find their way past.

The inevitable bunching up resulted in Codie Banks Lola T332 tapping Kevin Ingram’s Lola and they headed for the grass. While mobile, both headed to the pits for damage inspection and retirement.

By now, Banks (Talon MR1) was up to second position and overtook the Group A McLaren M10 B of Frank Karl on the penultimate lap.

Last to start and at the back of the melee, Martin had moved to fifth on the fifth lap, leaping to second before the chequered flag and finished 1.8sec behind Banks. Shane Windelburn (Lola T400) finished third with Karl in fourth.

By the afternoon and in time for the eight-lap race, Codie Banks and Ingram were back on the track and most hoped the bad luck would end there as the field started positioned based on their previous race finishing.

But on the final lap, Martin had brake issues and successive spins culminated in a dramatic loss of control at the back of the track on the run to ‘Higgins’ corner. He left the track and went sideways into the tyre barrier.

While Martin emerged bruised the beautiful Norris Talon was going to require more attention than its Piha-based pilot.

Out front, Ingram made good on his starting position, taking the chequered flag first with David Banks in second, 11.53sec behind. Codie Banks was a further eight seconds back in third, behind his father. It was now a win-a-piece to Martin, Banks and Ingram.

Frank Karl again led the pre-1970 Group A field, finishing in fifth. Also in the category, Tony Roberts (McLaren M10 A) finished eighth with Toby Annabell in ninth.

The weekend’s racing was the first round of four in the series. It will resume at the Taupō International Motorsport Park in mid-January.

Currently, 14 cars are registered for the second race, but numbers are expected to rise as many drivers come back to racing after the holidays.