'Chill out': Manawatū couple learn patient trick to finding lost dog

A day-trip to Vinegar Hill turned into a week-long saga for a couple and their new dog, but some new tricks from an old hand led to a relieved reunion.

Oscar is an anxious dog, and when something spooked him while out walking at the Manawatū reserve, he ran.

The first instinct of owner Rhys Walker was to try and grab him but that just freaked out Oscar more.

He and his husband had only had Oscar, an 18-month-old springer spaniel, for about a month, when they planned a day-trip from their home in Pahīutua to Vinegar Hill on November 26 to familiarise the dog with the popular camp ground.

They had adopted the pooch from K9 Search Medical Detection as he had been too anxious to be trained as an assistance dog.

When calling his name proved fruitless, Walker turned to Pete Gifford, the owner of the charity, for advice.

“[I] sort of said, ‘hey guys, Oscar might’ve been lost ... We’ve gone in the bush looking for him’. Then Pete’s like ‘hmm, probably not the best thing to do’.”

Walker and his husband had Oscar for about a month before he went missing.

Gifford recommended they “chill out” and wait for Oscar to come to them, then joined the couple at Vinegar Hill.

Walker had friends bring down their camping gear and a tent, and called his boss to say he’d be back at work to attend meetings, but that would be all.

Another friend, who had spent a lot of time with Oscar, also joined the search party.

Gifford advised that their familiar scent should draw Oscar out of the bushes. They even put out his crate and food.

It seemed ridiculous until it worked, Walker said.

It wasn’t until the seventh day, when Walker had left to attend a meeting in Auckland, that Gifford “just popped down” to the reserve with a couple of dogs for a walk, and Oscar was seen tracing the dogs’ trail.

They stayed in the area for a while and then Oscar showed himself, and had an “emotional reunion” with the other dogs.

K9 Search Medical Detection owner and trainer Pete Gifford and dog, Jill, left, Charlotte Sievwright with Frankie, Daniel Steeneken with Kip, and dog fosterer Christine Hawkins with Tui.

Walker said it was Gifford’s advice that made all the difference.

“Actually asking for advice rather than assuming that we know [what to do]” was the key to getting Oscar home.

Gifford has worked with dogs for 45 years, and said when your dog goes missing, it’s no longer ‘’your’’ dog that was missing because it would enter “default survival mode”.

“So going in and shouting for them or actually going into the bush and tramping and pushing them, often makes them [the dog] make the wrong decision.”

His advice to owners was: “Don’t make the dog make the wrong decision.”

In the case of Oscar, he was a “little bit aloof”, but was found in the same area he ran off, and was making the right decisions by not wandering to the nearby main road or the “big river”.

The dog needed to be able to make “the decision to reconnect” back to humans and sometimes that took time, Gifford said.

He didn’t worry too much for a lost dog unless it been gone for over two weeks.

Walker, who considered his dogs to be his children, said he couldn’t thank Gifford enough.

“Just knowing that there’s a resource that the community can reach out to and talk about this kind of stuff.”