Road safety improvements start in the New Year for SH1 between Levin and Foxton

Improvements to SH1 between Levin and Foxton will see extra flexible median barrier added up to the Manawatū Bridge. (File photo)

State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton is getting a revamp after NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi revealed the stretch has seen more than 120 crashes between 2018 and 2022.

Safety improvements along SH1 begins on January 9 and will see new turning facilities, flexible median and side barrier and a new roundabout as part of the project.

NZTA principal project manager, Wayne Holcroft, said the improvements will make this “stretch of road much safer”.

Between 2018 and 2022, there have been 122 crashes between Foxton and Levin, which have resulted in the deaths of five people and seriously injured 20 people.

Holcroft said the safety improvements would provide a vital connection to the new highway from Ōtaki to North Levin.

A flexible median barrier recently installed south of Levin is already helping to improve safety, Holcroft said.

“To date, it has been hit five times. Each time it is hit, a potential serious head-on crash is avoided.”

Each infrastructure improvement will be constructed in stages.

Motorists can expect to see improvements between Foxton and Manawatū (Whirokino) Bridge with a new turnaround at the southern entrance to Foxton and flexible median barrier installed up to the existing barrier at the bridge.

Temporary traffic management will be in place at various locations along the highway and Holcroft said motorists should expect delays and drive to the conditions.