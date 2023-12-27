The 40th annual Waitārere Beach Big Dig to be just as 'spectacular'

Organisers of the Levin & Districts Brass Band Big Dig are hoping for “perfect” weather as they expect over 1000 people to show up for the 40th Big Dig at Waitārere Beach. (File photo)

The 40th anniversary of the Levin & Districts Brass Band Big Dig is set to be as spectacular as ever, the band's president says.

The annual event Big Dig at Waitārere Beach is scheduled to take place on January 2 at 2pm and boasts 300 prizes, worth more than $8000.

The event involves both adults and children using their hands to dig in the sand for discs buried earlier by volunteers.

These discs are numbered and allocated a prize for the lucky people who find them.

All prizes have been donated by Levin businesses and friends and family of the band, with the top prizes being watches.

Band president Chris Craddock said this year’s event would be “just as spectacular” as the past 39 Big Digs.

The tradition started on Boxing Day in 1985 and has been held each summer since its inception.

“Raised funds would assist the band with further purchase of new instruments for its expanding Youth Education Programme.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tickets are priced at $4 and will be on sale from 9am on the day. (File photo)

They are also preparing for a big year ahead with the upcoming National Contest in South Auckland.

The band is hoping for “perfect” weather on the day as they expect over 1000 people to show up and participate in the event.

Band musical director David Maas said it was a “wonderful” family event for both children and parents.

Generations of holidaymakers and locals have always flocked to Waitārere Beach for a “fun afternoon in the sun”, Maas said.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on the day and are $4 each ad can be purchased at the tent just south of the main entrance.