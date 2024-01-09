National group campaigns against a new Palmerston North bottle shop

Locals are objecting to the granting of a liquor licence for a proposed bottle store at the Roslyn shops on Vogel St in Palmerston North.

Opposition to plans to turn a former hospice op-shop into a liquor store in the low-income Palmerston North suburb of Roslyn has attracted national attention.

For the first time in the city, Communities Against Alcohol Harm has provided support to make it easier for members of the public to lodge objections to a liquor licence application.

The application for an off-licence for a Thirsty Liquor store was lodged by Feilding-based The Liquor Store Ltd.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm advocate Liz Gordon said Roslyn was an area of significant hardship, and another liquor outlet was likely to cause increased alcohol-related harm.

The proposed bottle shop would be just a five-minute walk from the closest existing bottle store. It would also be close to the Roslyn Community Library and a short walk from Roslyn School.

Gordon said the location of the proposed bottle store was ironic, given it used to house an op-shop that raised funds for Arohanui Hospice.

“There is nothing more pro-social than an op-shop for a hospice, and nothing more antisocial than a liquor store.”

Gordon said the group had become involved because communities often struggled to even know about liquor licence applications, let alone know how to go about voicing opposition.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The Roslyn shopping centre in Palmerston North's Vogel St is the proposed location for a new bottle store.

She said most applications were dealt with by district licensing committees based on the papers, and it was rare to have enough objectors to go to a hearing.

Even when there was a hearing, ordinary residents often found themselves up against paid lawyers and rarely succeeded in having an application turned down, she said.

By providing help for communities to navigate the system, the group had achieved several results in communities including Māpua at the top of the South Island. It had also been active in south Auckland.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere​ was one of the first 15 people to lodge an objection to the Vogel St application.

“I’m really concerned about the possibility of increased access to alcohol in that area,” he said.

“I have taken this step, representing my community.

“It is a part of Palmerston North with so much diversity and socioeconomic issues; they need people to stand up for them, and I am prepared to do that.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere is taking a stand against another liquor store, saying he fears an increase in alcohol-related harm.

Utikere said the former Labour Government had made changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to make it easier and less intimidating for people to have their say at licensing hearings.

He had himself acted as deputy chairperson of Palmerston North’s district licensing committee and had earlier unsuccessfully appealed an Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority decision in the High Court, an undertaking that cost the Palmerston North City Council $75,000. This gave him firsthand experience of how difficult the system was for laypeople to navigate, he said.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm uses Jotform, an online form service, to enable people to fill in an objection. Each form would go directly to the district licensing committee appointed by the council.

MidCentral’s medical officer of health, Rob Weir, was also opposing the application.

A member of the police media team said they would not comment on whether police were opposing it and would let the application process run its course.

The deadline for objections is 5pm on Tuesday, January 16.