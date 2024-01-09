Multiple vehicles hit as erratic driver travels down SH1 south from Levin

A dangerous driver was due in court on Tuesday to face a number of charges relating to dangerous driving on SH1, south of Levin. (File photo)

A male driver whose van hit several other vehicles, as he drove erratically and at excessive speed, was due to appear in Levin District Court on Tuesday to face a number of charges.

Police received about 20 calls on Monday around 4.35pm to complain about the driver whose behaviour had made motorists along State Highway 1, south of Levin, take “evasive action”.

The 44-year-old’s driving was so excessive that he blew a front tyre off its rim.

A police spokesperson said staff in the area were monitoring the man, and he was arrested after coming to a stop in Manakau.

The man was facing charges of failure to stop or ascertain injury after a crash, resisting police, possession of an offensive weapon, possessing instruments of burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of drug instruments and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Paula Burns was in Levin when she saw the man come out of Cambridge St tailing a green BMW.

At this point, the red L300 van only had three tyres, and was “straight up” the back of the BMW and pushing the car forward, Burns said.

“The guy in the BMW pulled over as far as he could and that popped the other guy out onto the road where he veered right straight into a van that was trying to turn right – it was on the highway.”

The van that was hit lost its front bumper and had some damage to the back.

Burns said she was going to call 105, but it was clear the man wasn’t stopping, so she called 111.

After that, Burns recalled he overtook a truck on the highway and went into oncoming traffic, who managed to avoid the driver, and he hit several median barriers as they tailed him to Ōhau.

Bits of the van he was driving were also left on the road.

Once they reached Ōhau, she turned back to Levin to check on the other cars that had been hit , but they had already left.

They passed police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance on their way back and Burns had feared the worst.

Burns said it was one of the most bizarre things she had witnessed.

“He obviously didn’t really have any fear for his own safety, let only anybody else’s.”