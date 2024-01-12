Person falls out of vehicle, man bitten by police dog in car chase

A man is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court after fleeing police in a chase on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear at the Whanganui District Court after fleeing police and driving dangerously through rural Rangitīkei.

Police said around 3.15pm on Thursday a car was spiked near Vinegar Hill Bridge, before State Highway 1, in the Rangitīkei area.

“Shortly afterwards the passenger jumped, or fell out, of the moving vehicle, receiving moderate injuries in the process, and the driver continued to flee,” they said.

The car was brought to a stop on SH1 south of Hunterville and the 19-year-old was arrested, police said.

“Ambulance transported the passenger to hospital with moderate injuries, and provided treatment to the driver for a dog bite from a police dog during the arrest,” they said.

Police said the man was due to appear on Friday at the Whanganui District Court.