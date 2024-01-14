Firefighters battle blaze at Whanganui shop

Emergency services have responded to reports of a building on fire on Ingestre St, Whanganui. (File photo)

A shop in central Whanganui has caught fire in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said they received reports of a fire inside a small building on Ingestre St around 12.30am.

Firefighters from Whanganui forced them to the premises and extinguished the fire, he said.

There were no reports of anyone inside and no fatalities, he said.

Dunbar said the last truck left the scene at 2.40am and a fire investigator would be on the scene on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed they also attended the fire.

A scene guard was held overnight, they said.