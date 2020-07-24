Pahīatua to net new high-tech water treatment plant

Pahiatua's new state-of-the-art water treatment plant is expected to be operating by spring.

Pahīatua’s long-awaited, high-tech water treatment plant is entering the final stages of construction as equipment is installed and tested.

The new plant is expected to remedy the town’s long-running problems with bad-tasting and smelly water drawn from the town bore and the Mangatainoka River.

The plant was designed to be operated remotely and only needed staff to visit for maintenance, to deliver chemicals for the chlorination or for monthly cleaning.

The Pahīatua facility, reportedly costing $3.9 million, will be the first water treatment plant in New Zealand to use an automated, motorised rail system.

Supplied The plant will be the first in New Zealand to have an automated, motorised rail trolley for replacing drums of chlorine.

The motorised trolley was an innovation from Filtec, one of the companies contracted to build the plant, and saved workers having to push drums of chlorine, which could weigh up to a tonne, along the track during changeovers.

Filtec manager Stephen Lee said the mechanical and electronic teams were in the final stages of installing equipment.

“The next step will be flushing the lines, in preparation for the commissioning work which is starting in August.”

Lee said setting up a fully automated plant was complicated, but the plant should be working and treating water by the end of September.

The council originally planned to have the plant working in May, but the coronavirus lockdown slowed progress.

Filtec and the other contracted firm, Morris and Bailey, managed to keep the project moving after alert level 4 was lifted and minimised the delays, said the council’s project performance manager Tina Love.

The replacement of Pahīatua’s ageing sewer pipes and water mains, as part of the ongoing town centre upgrade, was expected to be complete in mid-August, in time to connect to the new water treatment plant.