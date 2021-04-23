Boys' High fight back to claim Grammar's scalp

Palmerston North Boys’ High School captain Joe Simpson-Smith, centre, goes through the heart of the Auckland Grammar School defence.

RUGBY: The Palmerston North Boys’ High School first XV will have a spring in their step heading into their first white jersey game after a hard-fought 20-18 win over Auckland Grammar School.

Boys’ High came from 18-8 down to win the game at Boys’ High on Friday ahead of their clash with Whanganui Collegiate School next weekend, the first game where they will wear their traditional white jerseys.

Boys’ High had long periods of possession in the match and were stopped by the gutsy Grammar defence. Handling mistakes in the first half when hot on attack didn’t help either.

But they kept hammering away and were rewarded with two second-half tries. Grammar, who scored two long-range tries, led 11-8 at halftime, but gave away too many penalties at the breakdown.

READ MORE:

* Last-gasp Boys' High try wins game against Silverstream

* Girls' High cricketers into Central Districts finals

* Boys' High retain Challenge Shield with interschool win over Napier



Boys’ High captain Joe Simpson-Smith, 16, said they stuck to their game plan and structure and it paid off.

The hard-working lock and the rest of the pack fronted up against the bigger Grammar team.

He said they knew it was going to be hard as a smaller side, but “big guys fall harder than small guys”.

The Boys’ High scrum, anchored by props Pulotu Toumohuni and Zane Munn, monstered Grammar.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North Boys’ High School first five-eighth Curtis Heaphy, centre, won the kicking duel.

With time almost up Grammar had a scrum inside Boys’ High’s 22, but Boys’ High won a crucial scrum penalty to hang on.

First five-eighth Curtis Heaphy won the kicking duel and earned good field position for Boys’ High. Their defence was strong in the second half too.

Flanker Livai Stevenson and try-scoring No 8 Kahn Mason played well.

Grammar played for 20 minutes with 14 men after two forwards were yellow carded.

Meanwhile, the Manukura boys first XV had a win and a loss on their South Island tour this week.

Manukura lost 16-14 against Shirley Boys’ High School and beat St Andrew’s College 27-26.

Boys’ High 20 (Kahn Mason, Tayne Harvey, Curtis Heaphy, tries; Heaphy pen, con) Auckland Grammar School 18 (Esau Filimoehala, Josh Penney, tries; Riley Williams 2 pen, con) HT: 11-8.