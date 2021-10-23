Erring for art: Fakes and Forgeries exhibition celebrates unique copycats

Viv Millward painted ‘The Girl With the Pounamu Erring’ for the Fakes and Forgeries exhibition in Mangaweka.

Mangaweka was the place to be for art buffs on Saturday as the township hosted the bi-annual Fakes and Forgeries competition and exhibition held at the Rangitikei town’s Yellow Art Gallery.

Artists from across the country submitted their own takes on famous artworks, but almost all with a unique twist.

The show was created as a tribute to Mangaweka-born Karl Sim, New Zealand's only convicted art forger who died in 2013.

He infamously changed his name to Carl Feodor Goldie so he could legally sign his takes on C F Goldie’s work the same way.

Bailee Dorrian​ won the 16 and under section, turned Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night into Starry Night over the Rangitīkei.

The twist involved replacing the town beneath the sky in van Gogh’s original with the Mangaweka Bridge above the Rangitīkei River.

The three takes on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer’s​ famous piece Girl with a Pearl Earring showed the spirit of the show best.

One was Girl with a Teddy Bear Earring​, another a tribute to Dame Valerie Adams​ as Girl with a Silver Ball Earring​, while the third was Girl with a Pounamu Erring​.

David White/Stuff Carl Feodor Goldie, also known as Karl Sim, inspired the Mangaweka Fakes and Forgeries exhibition.

The creator of the third, Viv Millward​, said she only started painting again recently, having not picked up a brush since school.

Her family are from Holland and her father painted a faithful recreation of Vermerr’s piece in the 1980s, hence the inspiration for her entry.

Replacing the pearl earring with pounamu, an idea which came to her at 3am one morning, was a way of placing the 500-year-old Dutch piece in the place where she painted her version.

“It’s bridging history and bridging cultures.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Yellow Art Gallery owner Richard Aslett with the winning piece, a take on Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’.

The winning piece was done by the artist Willow, who did a watercolour recreation of van Gogh’s Sunflowers but was unable to attend the prizegiving on Saturday.

Yellow Church Gallery owner and competition judge Richard Aslett​ said the pieces with a twist on the original were the ones which most caught the judge’s eyes.

It was one of few years when there were no versions of Mona Lisa, although the 2019 winner had turned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern into the model for Leonardo da Vinci’s​ masterpiece.

The variety on display, including sculpture inspired by Palmerston North artist Paul Dibble and a piece inspired by Harland Miller’s​ sardonic Penguin Book covers, was brilliant given the competition was impacted by the pandemic, Aslett said.

People can view and purchase the pieces at the Yellow Church Gallery​, 6360 State Highway 1, Mangaweka.