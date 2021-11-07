Not too fat for NZ: Migrants seeking residency eligible for health waiver

The future is looking a lot brighter for Mondela Bezuidenhout, who might now qualify for New Zealand residency.

Migrants with health conditions will be eligible for residency, but a woman who was rejected six months ago wishes it had come sooner.

Last week, the Government amended its immigration rules for the 165,000 migrants eligible for a fast-tracked visa. People with health conditions like obesity could now be granted a health waiver, so long as their condition didn't require full-time care.

Palmerston North woman Mondela Bezuidenhout​ was told in May by Immigration NZ that despite losing some weight, she hadn’t lost enough of it to be granted residency.

Because she was rejected, so was the rest of her family, which included a 10-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and a husband who was a skilled worker.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Mondelea Bezuidenhout, 35, originally from South Africa, has been told if she doesn't lose more weight then she will have to leave New Zealand.

After sharing her story with Stuff, she launched a Givealittle to afford an appeal, which was now ongoing.

“Waiting for an answer is hard. It’s like we’re in limbo, not knowing what will happen. We were so stressed we stopped going out, stopped making plans for the future ... we have nothing to go back to in South Africa ... it was hard,” she said.

Months later, she had connected with Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March​ and learnt she might be eligible for the waiver. Bezuidenhout now felt empowered to focus on her health beyond reducing a number on a scale, and was back to her walks along the Manawatū River.

“My weight will always hang over me ... I've been trying to lose weight for as long as I can remember ... but I know I have so much to offer New Zealand, and my weight doesn’t change that,” she said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Mondelea hopes to enrol in a counselling or social work course once she has residency, to help others in need.

“I just wish they had announced this months ago ... it would have saved so much heartache.”

Once she had residency, she planned to return to university and become a counsellor or social worker, skilled jobs that were in high demand in New Zealand.

Menéndez March wants health conditions to be waived as normal practice, not a temporary measure. He said the existing health standards were discriminatory.

“We know that BMI is not a measurement of individual’s health, it was never intended to be,” Menéndez March said.

SUPPLIED Green MP Ricardo Menendez March wants health conditions to be waived as a rule, not temporary measure.

“Our health standards tells our existing citizens with health conditions, and our disabled, that they’re not really worthy of living with dignity, and if they weren’t already here they wouldn't be welcome.”

The Labour Party was conducting a review of the standards, but Menéndez March said, so far, only HIV had been removed as an unacceptable health condition.

The fast-track residency process begins on December 1 for migrant workers who are skilled, in positions New Zealanders couldn’t fill, or had lived and worked in New Zealand for over three years.