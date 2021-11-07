Car chase across central North Island

Police have confirmed a serious incident is unfolding in Manawatū this afternoon.

Around 4pm, members of the public saw a car being pursued by at least six police vehicles in Tangimoana, Manawatū.

People took to social media soon after to complain about a car travelling through Foxton, Horowhenua, at speed.

One commentator estimated they were travelling at more than 140 kmh.

At 4.37pm, a helicopter was seen overhead in Shannon, Horowhenua.

Police have been approached for more information.

