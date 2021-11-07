Police pursued armed driver for two hours across Central North Island

A helicopter was seen overhead in Shannon, witnesses said during the two-hour chase in the central North Island (File photo).

The pursuit of a stolen car on Sunday turned into a two-hour chase involving the armed offenders squad, several police cars and helicopters across the Central North Island.

In a statement, Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Prevention Manager, said two people were arrested late Sunday afternoon, Stuff understands around 5pm.

It began in Tangimoana at 3.15pm. Police believed one of the duo in the stolen vehicle was a high-risk offender.

The situation escalated when they a second car was taken at gunpoint in the Manawatū township.

After 4pm, people had complained on social media about a car travelling through Foxton, Horowhenua, at speed. One commentator believed they were travelling at more than 140kmh.

At 4.37pm, a helicopter was seen overhead in Shannon, Horowhenua.

Witnesses reported seeing at least 10 patrol cars with sirens on speeding towards Shannon just after 4.30pm.

(File photo)

It is unclear if the second offender was with them the whole time or joined part way into the chase. Both offenders were caught when the car was spiked at Longburn, south of Palmerston North.

Charges are still to be laid, and inquiries into what exactly happened is ongoing.

