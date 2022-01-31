Owners of burgled Rongotea fish and chip shop 'gutted' after second break-in

Thieves leave the owners of Rongotea Fish Supply with a mess to clean up after ransacking the premises.

Two burglaries in six weeks have left the owners of a small fish and chip shop feeling “gutted” and ready to shut their doors.

Returning to their premises on Sunday morning, Mike and Eleanor Conley found the front door of Rongotea Fish Supply wide open and the shop ransacked.

The pair have owned the business for 22 years and said until the first burglary, they had never had a problem.

“I grew up out here, and we have never had problems like this,” Eleanor said. “We have been in business for decades.”

After finding no cash, the thieves left with anything they could get hold of. Among the items taken were meat patties, chicken fillets and mussels, along with lollipops, fizzy drinks and chocolate bars.

A CCTV camera on a neighbouring property showed a person leaving the shop sometime between 4.15am and 4.35am on Sunday, before heading out of sight on foot.

Feeling targeted, the small business was struggling under the cost of having two burglaries in such a short amount of time.

“I’m so gutted,” Eleanor said. “We are only a small business, so we are not making a lot out of it.

“It's heartbreaking because this is just costing us now.”

She said they could instal additional security measures but that would take more money out of their pockets.

“We can put barbed wire or bars on the windows and doors, but that just feels like I’m the one in prison, while they are the ones out there walking our streets.”

Karla Karaitiana/Stuff Rongotea Fish Supply on Thames Street has been burgled twice in six weeks.

The business had to remain closed on Sunday while the pair spent time with police and cleaned up.

“Things like lettuces taken out of the fridge, just chucked out on the floor. It’s just senseless vandalism.

“These people don’t have a conscience, they just don’t care.”

Eleanor said times were already hard without being the target of crime.

“That's what's really disheartening, is that we only just make a living out of it, we aren’t making much money, so it makes you wonder why us? What have we done?”

The business does not hold cash on the premises but had been collecting money for charity for 18 months when the first burglary occurred.

Mike believed the same people responsible had returned.

“Now that money is gone, and I suspect they thought we might have built up some more funds since then, so they would give it another crack.”

The pair appealed for help from their community by posting a message on the shop’s Facebook page.

Mike hoped if someone had information they would come forward and help.

“Someone has got to know something. If you have a kid that comes home with all of this stuff, you need to ask them where they got it from.

“The people who have done this need to be held accountable.”

A neighbouring business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said they weren’t worried about being targeted.

“A long time ago we had some issues, so we had lots of security installed. We haven’t had a problem since.

“It’s hard to say if it’s someone local. We have a few strange visitors in the area, and Rongotea is a bit of a thoroughfare, so we might never really know.”

Karla Karaitiana/Stuff Police arrive at Steve's Wholefood's on Monday morning.

Steve’s Wholefoods in Palmerston North was also broken into overnight on Sunday.

This time the thieves knew exactly what they wanted. Meat.

Steve’s Wholefoods owner Jude Briggs said the offenders headed straight to the fridges that housed strips of scotch and eye fillets.

“We think that they have taken them intending to sell them on. We see this sort of thing in other businesses, and it usually comes down to people trading it for drugs,” she said.

Nothing else from the premises had been removed or tampered with.

Briggs believed she may have seen someone acting suspicious on Friday.

“I’m always aware of what's happening behind our backs. This person was looking around and staring through the window straight at the fridge towards the meat.

“It was not your usual window shopping. It was the kind of behaviour that stood out for me.”

Briggs said the pressure on small businesses meant thefts were devastating.

“We are all struggling through Covid times, with all the different rules that are constantly being thrown in, so these random acts are hurtful for every small business owner.”

Police have been approached for comment.