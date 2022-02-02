Three injured after crash in Palmerston North

Police have lifted diversions placed in Newbury, Palmerston North, overnight following a car crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Three people have been injured, one seriously, following a car crash in Palmerston North on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said police received a call just after 1.15am when a car had driven into a ditch north of the Hanson Line intersection at Newbury.

One person was in a serious condition, and two others were in moderately injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Belinda Beets said one fire crew from Palmerston North attended.

“No one was trapped and police and ambulance were in attendance.”

Police diversions were briefly in place, however, they have been lifted and the road is clear.