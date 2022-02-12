Evicted while pregnant: Desperate family given a lifeline

The search is over for a pregnant Palmerston North mother who had made a desperate plea for housing after she and her family were evicted from their home of six years.

Forced to leave their last home when toxic mould was found, and the landlord decided to renovate and sell the property, a heavily pregnant Lisa Wesselson was struggling to find a suitable home for her husband and five children, despite having references and an income.

Wessleson said prospective landlords and property managers had been turning their noses up when she mentioned how many children she has.

“We’ve been looking at three or four-bedroom houses,” she said at the time. “Every time I apply for a house they tell me we have too many people.”

With three weeks to go until the family became homeless, Wesselson put up a plea asking for help on her Facebook page the same day she told her story to Stuff.

“That night a friend of a friend reached out to us,” Wesselson said.

“He said, ‘don’t worry, I’ve got a place you can have’, and I can’t begin to tell you how incredible that felt.”

With just over a week until Wessleson is due to deliver the family’s fifth child, the family is busy moving into their new home.

“I have the biggest smile on my face. It is such a relief to know the kids will be living in a dry and healthy home, because that what was most important for us,” she said.

“It’s just a huge weight off my shoulders.”

David Unwin/Stuff The Wesselson family had struggled with finding permanent housing after being forced to leave their home of six years after it made them all horrifically sick. Narlin Wesselson, 3, Rob Wesselson, Nakaia Wesselson, 1, and Lisa Wesselson in May 2020.

Because of previous experiences in emergency housing, Wessleson was fearful of bringing a newborn baby into an unstable environment. Of the 20 weeks the family had spent in emergency housing, only two had been in the same motel.

“We’ve been to Masterton, Bulls... whenever the stockcars come we have to go,” Wesselson earlier said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban developments public housing quarterly report stated that as of September 2021, demand for housing had risen by 15 per cent.

Of those 92 per cent were ‘priority A’, meaning they were considered high risk and had severe and persistent housing needs that needed to be addressed immediately.

Across the central region, there were 1457 applicants on the housing register, and in New Zealand there were over 25,000 people waiting for permanent housing.

Wessleson said she wants to find a way to advocate for the many others who are struggling to find a house to call home.

“Anything I can do for people in the same position we have been in, I want to be able to support them,” she said.

“People are so quick to judge, but everyone has a story. If I can help others that are in the same position we have been in, then I will do what I can.”