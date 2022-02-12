Covid-19: No new cases for the MidCentral region on Saturday

308 Covid-19 tests were undertaken in the MidCentral region on Friday however there were no new cases to report.

MidCentral District Health Board recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the MidCentral region on Saturday afternoon, leaving the health districts active case tally at 13.

A total of 308 Covid-19 tests were processed across the MidCentral region on Friday.

A delay saw the Ministry of Health report five cases in the region on Saturday, however they were already previously reported cases, of two in Horowhenua on Friday and three rural cases reported on Thursday.

MidCentral DHB Senior Responsible Officer for COVID-19, Deborah Davies said the difference in numbers reported by MidCentral would possibly differ to Ministry of Health numbers due to reporting cutoffs.

“Our numbers are the most up-to-date for the MidCentral rohe,” she said.

Close contacts of the previous five cases would be notified directly, and any locations of interest where people needed to identify themselves as close contacts would be published on the Ministry of Health website.

The public health advice for both casual contacts and the general public is to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they started to feel unwell.

“If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, please get tested,” Davies said.

Covid-19 tests will be available today at the Central Testing Site at 575 Main Street Palmerston North from 8.30am to 4pm and Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy at 62 Liverpool Street Levin from 9am to 3pm.