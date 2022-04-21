Man taken to hospital after 'targeted incident' in Shannon

A man was transported to Palmerston North Hospital following the incident in Shannon on Wednesday.

A man believed to be the victim of a ‘targeted incident’ was transported to Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday evening with serious injuries, police said.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 6.30pm and initial indications are that this was a targeted incident.

St John was called to the incident on Plimmer Terrace in Shannon at 6.34pm, a spokesperson said.

One fast response unit, one ambulance and a manager responded to the scene.

“St John treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.”

A spokesperson for MidCentral District Health Board confirmed that the patient remained at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday in a stable condition.

Did you see anything? email: Karla.Karaitiana@stuff.co.nz

A person working near the scene, who declined to be identified, told Stuff on Wednesday the incident occurred near the Four Square grocery store on State Highway 57.

He said he saw police carrying rifles at the scene, but they had left soon after.

Owner of Shannon Four Square Corey MacMillian said he was happy to report that staff and customers were all safe following the incident, however he declined to comment further.

Police inquiries will be ongoing on Thursday.

More details to come.