Palmerston North man fed up with 'out of control' boy racers

Mark Stratford is fed up with the constant disruption of hundreds of boy racers using Rangitikei Line outside his house as a place to meet, drink, burn out tyres and take part in other anti-social behaviour. He thinks they are drawn there because of the road lights.

A Palmerston North man is fed up after his street became the latest hot spot for ‘out of control’ boy racers, who leave a trail of destruction and cause his family sleepless nights.

Mark Stratford said he is regularly awoken on weekend evenings by the sound of hundreds of people and their vehicles lining the sides of roads outside his home on Rangitikei Line in Newbury, doing burnouts, revving engines, and drinking.

Stratford's windows are constantly illuminated by vehicle headlights, several horns blare, and a pit crew uses his driveway to change tyres.

“I’m only 40-odd metres away from the road, so there’s no avoiding it. It feels like a tornado is coming through the house.”

Tyre marks from burnouts on Rangitikei Line outside Mark Stratford's home show the degree of problem he is having to face every weekend.

By morning the street is littered with leftover shreds of rubber and rubbish is strewn around the sides of the tyre-blackened road.

After months of making calls to police and talking to council, Stratford has grown frustrated that no action has happened.

“It’s out of control and nobody seems to do anything about it.”

Situated at the end of a big bend on Highway 3, Stratford fears the day a truck comes into contact with a group of boy racers at the spot with no time to stop.

“I have seen guys out there stall their cars right in the middle of the road, it will only take one truck to come around the bend, and it’s over.”

“If a truck had to jack-knife, then next minute, 10 or 20 kids are wiped out. When that happens it affects the whole community.

“Someone needs to take responsibility for this.”

The boy racer problem, according to Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, is multi-layered due to the various groups of people engaging in the practise.

“It’s a complex issue because while there are hundreds of these people congregating, they are all there for very different reasons.” Smith said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lawn mowing contractor Mark Allen called in about boy racers' mindless vandalism on Valor Drive, Palmerston North.

“Some go along to watch, Some are there to admire the cars and just hang out, some go to thrill seek and others go to create mayhem, so there are different layers within the boy racer set.

“It’s a societal thing, and law enforcement is only one part of it.”

After commercial business owners in Valor Drive in Milson and Works Rd in Longburn became frustrated by the destruction left behind by hundreds of boy racers using the areas as drag racing strips, Smith formed a taskforce with the help of the safety advisory board, police, council officers, the chamber of commerce, Palmy BID, and industrial park owners.

“Two industrial parks, one being Valor Drive, have had road calming infrastructure installed, and they seem to have had a positive effect. Works Rd is next on the list.”

“But there are areas like Makomako Rd, Bennett Street, and rural areas like Rangitikei Line that are still being targeted,” Smith said.

He explained that while the work they're doing addresses the problem in certain locations, it doesn't solve it, and the taskforce has discussed locating a special spot that boy racers may be given permission to utilise.

“But there is health and safety issues, insurances, and finding the right spot.”

“Manfeild has been spoken about, with a skid pad there and the zoning through its use as a motorsport venue, but there is still quite a lot of work that needs to be done behind the scenes.”

In the meantime Stratford faces another weekend of disruption with no help in sight. He is tired of making multiple calls to police and having no one respond.

“These guys don’t care anyway, they all carry police scanners and once they know the police are alerted they just take off and make trouble in the next place. They think it's all a joke.”

“But it’s not a joke when the noise, lights and thick, blue smoke that covers the whole house and road stops us and our grandchildren from being able to sleep.” Said Stratford.

“I’m over it.”