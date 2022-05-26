More than 350,000 books for the bargain hunter

About 100,000 books, magazines, comics, CDs, sheet music, records, and jigsaw will be on display at the fair.

A bounty of books awaits the bargain book hunter as the Red Cross annual book sale returns.

The four-day-long sale that opens on June 3 is expected to draw about 100,000 people to Barber Hall on Waldegrave Street in Palmerston North.

About 100,000 books, magazines, comics, CDs, sheet music, records and jigsaws would be on display covering 350 tables in three halls at the venue.

While the middle hall at the venue would be dedicated to adult books worth $3, all books in the children hall would be priced at $2.

Annual book sale organiser and volunteer Jill Spicer said the sale had a huge range of books, puzzles, games, comics, music records and more.

“It is a hugely popular sale in the city. The sale opens at 10 am, but people start queueing up at 6am. That is how popular this sale is.”

There would be plenty on offer for children with comics, jigsaws, games and foreign language books.

For students and adults, there would be academic books, biographies, books published before 1950, cookbooks and more.

Bargain book hunter Courtney Thompson said she always looked forward to the sale.

“For me, this is the best time of the year. I am going of spend entire weekend squatting on the floor and sorting out books by my favourite authors.”

The volunteers were already busy sorting books through 4000 boxes.

Volunteer Patricia Else said the volunteers worked throughout the year to sort out books for the sale.

“We have been sorting thousands of books for the sale. These books are never enough as we end up selling most of them.”

The book sale was a fundraiser for several projects at Red Cross, such as sponsoring warm duvet inners for refugee families.

“Nobody should go to bed cold,” Spicer said. “We provide warm duvet inners to every refugee family that comes to the city.

“If anything is left, it is used to top up wherever donations fall short.”

Spicer said people should being their own bags.

“We are trying to minimise the usage of plastic bags. Though we can offer some bags made of recycled material, these would not be enough.”

The sale has been organised in the city for 27 years. The funds raised by the sale have grown from $1000 to more than $140,000 last year.