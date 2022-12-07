Success is music to Foxton artists’ ears

New Zealand hip hop artist Dillon Lamb "Dillz" talks about how becoming a dad has inspired his music and changed his life.

A hip hop artist is finding his music career is gaining traction after embracing the routine of everyday life in Foxton.

Dillon Lamb, aka hip hop artist Dilz, has changed his life.

He recently opened for international artist Tech N9ne in a sold-out concert in Wellington in what was his biggest show to date.

“After the show, there were people getting Tech N9ne’s autograph on their shirts and their posters, but then they also came to me to get mine and I thought that was just unreal,” he said.

Of personal significance, it was the first time had Lamb performed a concert sober.

The birth of his son last year was an event Lamb said influenced his music and swore him off alcohol.

“You really get to experience the natural high of that kind of a performance because you know you're completely dead sober, but you're having the time of your life.”

Lamb had spent a considerable part of his 26 years writing songs.

Learning the guitar from his dad from the age of 5, he started out making music in his parents' shed.

“I’ve always been into music [and] I started making music at 14.”

He started in a heavy metal band in high school before moving into hip hop.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Foxton hip hop artist Dillon Lamb performs under the name Dilz.

By 21 he was making an album in the same studio that produced NZ reggae bands Katchafire and House of Shem, and rappers David Dallas and Savage.

Metamorphosis, his 2017 album, reached number 2 on the NZ hip hop charts. Then his luck changed.

Lamb’s promising career was knocked side-ways by a marketing deal that ended up in court, his sister was in a serious car crash, and the demise of what he described as a “toxic relationship”.

Lamb attributes his success to “commitment and perseverance” and an “anything is possible mindset”, which has seen him perform in a sell-out concert in November, release songs and a new album is in development.

Lamb had signed a deal with AAA (AllGood Absolute Alternative) Records, the label Kiwi artist Troy Kingi signed with, and released a new song.

Next year he would tour New Zealand with international artists D12 and Obie Trice.

Living back in Foxton with his new partner, stepchildren and baby son, Lamb was hoping for further success but also celebrating the everyday.

“I've gone full circle living in Foxton. My step kids have just started at the primary school that I went to.

“You know, you got all this music, kind of life fulfilment and goals, and then you have your own little personal life achievements, and that's just one of them.”