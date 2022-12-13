One person dead after a serious crash near Taihape

Police are urging motorists to avoid Taihape-Napier Rd following a fatal crash.

One person has died following a serious crash near Taihape on Tuesday afternoon.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to the crash on Taihape-Napier Road in Ngamahanga around 12.45pm.

Emergency services were responding to the incident and the serious crash unit had been advised.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area.

“Further details will be provided when available.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Hastings and Taihape responded to the car crash.

“It is reported there were persons trapped. As at 3.14pm one crew was still in attendance at the incident.”