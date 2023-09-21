Man at centre of Levin standoff will be detained as special patient

The standoff with police lasted two days and ended when Paul Kenneth Smith’s home caught fire.

Jackie Bruce led a quiet retired life on a suburban Levin street until August 4, 2022 when a man living a few doors down brought the neighbourhood to a halt as he entered a two-day standoff with police.

After barricading himself inside the Bledisloe St home with chemicals and his dog, Smith refused to come out and threatened to harm anyone who came in.

A year later, Judge Lance Rowe found Paul Kenneth Smith unfit to stand trial and he was remanded to a forensic unit in Porirua.

Prior to that Smith spent almost 12 months in Manawatū Prison facing several charges including posting harmful digital communication, arson, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening to kill.

At a disposition hearing in the Levin District Court on Tuesday afternoon Smith was told he would be detained as a special patient under the Mental Health and Compulsory Treatment Act 1992.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jackie Bruce knew Paul Smith well and lived five houses down from him. She looked on as he attempted to self-immolate in his home.

Judge Rowe said there were three options available to him: to detain Smith as a special or ordinary patient, or release him.

But after considering all the evidence on Smith’s “condition” he said a special patient order was “necessary in the interests of the public”.

He referred to reports provided to him by forensic services that made this recommendation, and said the safety of Smith’s brother and anyone involved in the administration of his mother’s estate was also paramount.

Defence lawyer Simon Hewson had read the latest report and agreed the only way forward was for Smith to be detained as a special patient.

Conor Knell/Stuff The moment Paul Smith set his home ablaze after a tense two-day stand-off with police seeking to evict him.

“The hurdles have been jumped for you to make that direction.”

Smith was facing “social alienation” and had a “lack of support in the community”.

“That environment is much more conducive to his personal issues, both health and mental, and he has been responsive to staff, but he is still not permitting treatment.”

Crown prosecutor Nathaniel Brown also endorsed the position laid out in the report.

“Given the defendant's reluctance to engage in treatment and risk his actions caused the community, there is simply no other way forward in my submissions, Sir.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jackie Bruce walks past the burned remains of Paul Smith’s former house on her regular dog walking route.

Smith, who appeared via audiovisual link, told the judge he did not accept the outcome and “was already filling in the papers” for an appeal.

He asked for court to be adjourned so he could read the latest report and said he still had issues with the police case and the “Crown” taking his property.

Things began to unravel for him on a Tuesday when a bailiff knocked at his door to serve a possession order.

A couple of days later, after making various threats, he put two LPG bottles against his screen door and turned on the nozzles.

He poured chemicals on the floor, which created a white, odorous substance forcing police to retreat.

More than 80 people were evacuated from their homes and a cordon was placed around the area.

In the end, Smith laid down on his bed with his dog Howie after a fire started in the lounge. Crews cut a hole in the wall and had to evacuate him on a stretcher.

For Bruce, the shock of seeing a neighbour she had known for years go to such extremes left her in disbelief.

DAVID UNWIN Bledisloe Street in Levin is closed off by police as they negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself in his home. (First published, August 5, 2022)

“I walk our dog down the road every day and I used to see him by his fence every so often. He had a lovely dog, which he adored.

“We’d stop and chat, and we’d talk about our dogs. Sometimes I’d stop in and have a cup of tea with him in his house.

“He was a kind neighbour.”

Despite remembering him as a kind man, she had an inkling he was planning something the day before the stand-off.

“I remember him calling me on Tuesday and telling me that the bailiffs had come. And I asked him what that meant for him.

“He said he’d blow the house up before he’d let them have it.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Paul Smith barricaded himself in the home and poured chemicals out causing police to retreat.

Originally a firefighter in Auckland, Smith was one of six medically discharged after receiving burns to his legs and feet in the 1984 ICI Chemical Plant fire in Mount Wellington; an event that led to an investigation and major changes to protective clothing worn by first responders across New Zealand.

His injuries limited his ability to work, though he did operate a taxi in Levin until a court case with the IRD where he was found guilty of tax evasion.

According to Bruce, however, Smith’s main role throughout was caring for his elderly mother Vera.

“He adored his mother. She had health issues but was mentally sharp as a tack. She was a very strong woman but she was quite isolated apart from Paul, his brother Mike, and the caregivers that came in.”

Smith and his brother had been in a long-running legal dispute around their mother’s estate.

After multiple legal battles, it culminated at the point where bailiffs attempted to remove Smith from the house.

SUPPLIED Vera Smith died five months after a home invasion in 2017. Bruce said Smith became aggressively protective of his mother in the months before she died.

The intention was for the house to be sold and the proceeds to be split between the brothers.

He had fought to stay in the house, arguing he had nowhere else to go and his disability prevented him from relocating.

Bruce said he had little money for a lawyer and believed he could go it alone.

“He thought he could represent himself, but in the end he lost.”

Bruce said Smith’s demeanour changed after a home invasion at the property in March 2017, which remained unsolved.

His mother Vera suffered a heart attack during the ordeal and died five months later.

David Unwin/Stuff Jackie Bruce speaks with armed police outside her home. She says she was also in contact with Smith until his phone cut off.

After this, Bruce said Smith added to the wealth of security cameras, alarms and metal bars around the house.

She said during the stand-off Smith had a full 360-degree view of the property and the line of police stood at his front gate.

“He became aggressively protective of his mother in the months before she died, and after she passed he was just devastated. He withdrew a lot more.”

Smith erected a plywood board in his front garden with laminated copies of the legal battles he’d been in. Bruce said he felt the world was out to get him and remove him from his home.

Bruce and her husband were unable to leave their home during the stand-off.

With no family nearby, an elderly dog and unwell husband Jackie was holed up in her house as Smith faced off with police, trying her best to talk sense into him.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The remains of the property the day after the standoff ended.

“I spent basically all day Thursday trying to talk him out before the police got here and blocked his phone. We were on the phone off and on throughout.”

Even after he’d been sentenced for the stand-off, he refused to talk to mental health experts without a lawyer present.

Bruce said she could not condone what Smith had done, nor forgive him for putting his dog Howie at risk during the standoff.

“I do feel for him, and it’s terrible that it reached that point. I don’t think I ever believed he’d do anything like that until I saw it.

“But if he called me up tomorrow, I’d just want to know if he was OK.”