Palmerston North firefighters kept busy with two house fires in four hours

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a house fire on Friday at 5.26am on East St, Palmerston North,

Palmerston North’s Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) staff have been kept busy with two serious house fires in a matter of hours, with one spotted by a man trying to get to the supermarket to return some bad apples.

Staff responded to the first fire at 5.26am on Friday on East St.

A fire investigator working on the call-out said the house was well ablaze when three trucks attended.

No one was home and investigators were working to figure out how the blaze started, with trucks remaining at the scene until 8am.

A police media spokesperson said police assisted blocking off the road while FENZ staff battled the fire.

FENZ staff were called out again at 9.24am, with four trucks attending a fire at a house on Suzanne Gr.

While four trucks initially attended, one left by 10.20am.

Neighbour Luke Smith​ said he was just about to head out – he had been grocery shopping earlier in the morning but discovered he purchased bad apples – when he saw smoke pouring from the roof of the house.

He instantly pulled over and ran down the side of the burning house, with the windows already hot and some smashed out.

He checked to see if anyone was home but found no one.

Station officer Kerry Williams said they extinguished the blaze quickly, with the matter now in the hands of police.

He was also at the East St fire, so was feeling exhausted.

It was rare to get two fires like those on Friday in a short space of time, he said.