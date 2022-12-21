Fatal crash claims one near Palmerston North

Police responded to a fatal crash involving a truck and car near Palmerston North on Tuesday.

A fatal crash near Palmerston North has left one person dead and a local business owner concerned for the safety of his family and community.

On Tuesday, police responded to a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Palmerston St in Awahuri about 3.20pm.

In a statement late on Tuesday night, police said one person had died at the scene.

Awahuri Cattery owner John Woodhouse said he was at the cattery, on SH3, when the crash near his property happened.

“All the emergency services are here.”

Woodhouse said he believed it was a matter of time before another crash would happen on that road.

After owning the cattery for eight years, Woodhouse said in the past year he had seen five crashes on that road.

“I’ve asked for them to lower the speed limit on that road.People are going into telephone posts, ditches or just driving too fast.

“My kids have passed their driving tests, and it’s scary having such a dangerous intersection so close to where we live.”

A person at the scene said a car involved in the crash had suffered major damage.

Police confirmed in an emailed statement that the road had been closed off to motorists and a diversion was in place on Green Rd but has since reopened.