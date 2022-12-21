Steph Lewis named as Labour candidate for Whanganui electorate in 2023 general election

Steph Lewis has been chosen as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Whanganui electorate in the 2023 general election.

Lewis became a Labour MP in 2020 and serves as the chair of Labour’s government and local government caucus committee, and is deputy chair of the primary production select committee.

“I’ve loved my time as the local MP, and I’m excited to once again have the opportunity to go into the general election talking about why I should represent the people of Whanganui, South Taranaki and Stratford in Parliament,” Lewis said.

“I’m 100% committed to the Whanganui electorate. This is my home, it’s where I grew up, and now it’s where I raise my own family.”

Labour’s local achievements in Whanganui, South Taranaki and Stratford since coming to office in 2017 included investing $26.75m in the Whanganui Port redevelopment, restoration of the north and south moles, contributing $8m towards Stratford’s new aquatic centre, and a further $2m for a bike education park and half-basketball court.

It also provided funding for roading and new water pipes, which would support the construction of 340 new homes in Castlecliff.

“At this time, Whanganui, including South Taranaki and Stratford, needs an MP who is a safe pair of hands, is experienced and someone with a proven track record of bringing investment into our electorate,” Lewis said.

“I look forward to continuing to work hard to make the Whanganui electorate the best place to live, raise a family, and do business, particularly during uncertain economic times.”