Winners of Manawatū speedway champs race for late speedway photographer

Mike Zachan and Ben Franklin blast away from the final field in the Manawatu Champs.

Mike Zachan and swinger Ben Franklin again showed they are one of the country’s premier Sidecar teams when they won the Manawatū title at Palmerston North’s Robertson Prestige International Speedway on Boxing Day.

It was a solemn start to one the biggest sidecar events in the country with all competitors from all classes along with staff and the crowd standing for a minute’s silence for one of Palmerston North’s and New Zealand’s most respected speedway fans in Peter Paltridge who died on Saturday afternoon after a short illness.

Paltridge was one of Palmerston North Speedway’s photographers who gave competitors the many photos he took.

Paltridge was also the Manawatū Standard’s speedway photographer for the last few seasons.

On their victory lap Zachan and Franklin stopped in front of an almost full grandstand and the main straight and yelled out that the win was for Paltridge with the crowd roundly applauding.

Unfortunately for the crowd the expected three race final between the five qualifiers ended as a one race winner with the track conditions making sidecar racing difficult.

Ivan Smeaton Mike Zachan and swinger Ben Franklin celebrate taking out the Manawatū title on Boxing Day.

Zachan got the jump from the start and ran away with the race ahead of Ian Whyte and Jacob Cooper with Russell Stuart and Callum Innes.

The star of the Super-Saloons was former top Superstock racer Benji Sneddon who ended up top points scorer with 34 points followed by Gary Edwards (31 points), Jakob Flynn (28 points) with Mark Pitcher fourth (26 points).

It wasn’t a good night for former 10-time Superstock Teams’ Champs victor Peter Bengston who is taking a little while to get used to his Mark Osbourne Stealth Super-saloon as he failed to finish two races one when he appeared to hit the wall and sustained front suspension damage.

Ivan Smeaton Ramp Derby racers leaping over the ramp on Boxing Day.

Jason Penn, Kyle Taylor and Ryan Nolly won the first three Stockcar races with Hamish McLeod taking out the feature ahead of new star on the block Jaden Hall with Brock Gommans in his impressive tank third.

Whanganui’s standout superstock competitor Gerry Linklater showed he is as good as anyone going around with an impressive win the feature, heading Bryn Liddell who picked up his second podium finish of the night.

The improving Mike McCarthy finished third.

Ivan Smeaton Benji Sneddon victory passes Jeremy Browne.

David Lowe and Rebecca Barr had won earlier races with experienced duo of Randal Tarrant and Wayne Hemi taking second placings.

Connor Linklater made no race of the Adult Ministock races with two victories including winning the feature, as well as a third placing.

Brother Liam Link later picked up two third placings.

Jacob Ackerman had won the opening race with Dylan Colban having a good night picking up two runner-up finishes.