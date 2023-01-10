Police seeking any information about wanted Whanganui woman

Jayde Coyle is wanted by Whanganui Police on numerous charges, some of which are violent offences.

Police are after any information about a wanted woman in Whanganui, Jayde Coyle.

There is a warrant out for the 31-year-old’s arrest for numerous violent charges.

In a written post on Facebook, police said she is considered dangerous, so members of the public are asked not to approach her.

READ MORE:

* Fears over vandalism, assault and theft at Auckland's popular Coyle Park

* Third man charged with murder of Whanganui Mongrel Mob member

* Two men arrested for murder after Whanganui shooting



Anyone who has any information is urged to call 111 and quote file number 230106/9706.

Alternatively, information on Coyle's whereabouts can be passed to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.