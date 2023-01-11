Whanganui Māori health provider Te Oranganui relocates after 12 years

Māori health provider Te Oranganui is relocating after 12 years at the Tupoho Community Complex. (file photo).

Whanganui Māori health provider, Te Oranganui, is relocating after 12 years at the Tupoho Community Complex.

Te Oranganui announced its relocation because of developments set to occur on what was the Whanganui Polytechnic site.

Chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the Te Puna Hāpori developments would include a new collaborative justice precinct housing, police station, courthouse and other support services.

“For several years now, Te Oranganui has known that these future developments were due to occur and that at some point we would have to look for new premises.”

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern's trip to Whanganui, Hunterville promoting vaccine interrupted by protesters

* Dozens of vaccination clinic options on offer in MidCentral

* Former Timaru pub makes way for subdivision development



Te Waipuna Health would relocate to 151 Guyton St with the existing clinic closing 12pm on January 27 and opening 8am on January 30 at its new location.

The rest of the services would relocate to Terrace House at 133 Wicksteed Terrace in a building more commonly known as the Criss-Cross Building, where Te Whatu Ora’s Te Rito clinic had been operating.

The vocations service would move to St Hill St.

“We expect our move to be completed by the end of February, at which point we will be inviting our community to karakia and a celebration to mark the move.

“We will send those details out in due course.”

Te Oranganui’s contact details would stay the same and impact on services would be minimal.

Any questions or concerns call 06 349 0007 or email support@teoranganui.co.nz.