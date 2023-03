Emergency services were called to a crash at 11.45pm on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Levin overnight.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash on Oxford St shortly after midnight with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“One person was treated at the scene in minor condition.”

A police media spokesperson said a tow was arranged for the vehicles.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said crews had helped police with scene protection.