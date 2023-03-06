Pop-up Repair Cafe opening in Feilding to give new lease on life to loved goods

John Welch is one of many skilled volunteers helping out at the pop-up Repair Cafe in Feilding on Saturday.

Giving damaged goods a new lease on life and preventing one less piece of rubbish is the motive behind several new repair cafés coming to Feilding.

Whether it’s clothing, small furniture, soft furnishings, toys, books, skateboards, leather items, jewellery, computers, bric-a-brac or bikes, a group of skilled volunteers will be on hand to fix and repair loved items.

In exchange for a small koha, volunteers work to repair the damaged goods while those attending can enjoy a cup of tea and some food.

The first of seven pop-up Repair Cafes, funded through a grant from the Manawatū District Council, will be held at the Caledonian Hall in Feilding on Saturday from 10.30am to 1pm.

Among around 15 volunteers will be John Welch, a carpenter with an interest for sustainability.

Welch had visited a few Repair Cafes before and said he liked the concept behind “making things go a bit further”.

“It’s an area to start. Everybody can understand how much waste there is going on, so maybe we can reduce some of that.

“I’m old enough to have the number eight wire mentality so thought it was something I’d be able to help out with.”

Repair Cafes are an international phenomenon that began in the Netherlands in 2009 and were first set up in New Zealand in 2016.

There are currently 39 cafes operating throughout New Zealand nationwide.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The idea behind the Repair Cafe is to give loved goods a longer life and prevent more waste.

A cafe in Palmerston North was opened late last year following the global trend – the right to repair – and was reducing the amount going to landfills by fixing broken goods.

Event facilitator Bev Waugh said the idea behind it was to “preserve treasures” and reduce the amount of waste.

“I felt that as a nation, everybody has just got to do something about the amount of stuff that’s thrown away.

“Mending not only preserves treasures, it saves waste, it’s saving money, it’s interesting, it’s curious to mend and fix, it’s problem-solving,” she said.

“Along the way a mindset of repairing, rather than dumping everything to landfill, is fostered.”

If anything couldn’t be repaired by volunteers on the day, Waugh said people would be recommended help by professional businesses in Feilding to ensure it isn’t harming local business.

After Saturday's opening, other pop-up Repair Cafe events in Feilding will happen monthly on April 15, May 13, June 10, August 12, September 16 and October 14 from 10.30am to 1pm.