Firefighters bring Marton railway blaze under control

Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze that has lit up the side of a railway track in Rangitīkei.

Firefighters were called to the train tracks just outside Marton near the State Highway 1 underpass after receiving calls of a fire just after 5.30pm.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said the vegetation fire was about 150 metres by 20m on arrival.

A water tanker was called in to help extinguish the blaze.

By 7pm firefighters had got the flames under control and were dampening down the area for hotspots.

A spokesman for KiwiRail said he was aware of the fire, but it was not in danger of causing disruptions.