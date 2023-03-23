New exhibition allows patrons to smell the roses, literally

Few New Zealand art galleries have explored an Olfactory art exhibition. Foxton’s Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery is running a perfumed exhibition from April 1.

Take a walk down to Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery and smell the roses, literally, at the new scented exhibition featuring works from the Netherlands and New Zealand.

On display from April 1 to early July, Smells like Roses – Rozengeur Exhibition,, introduces Olfactory art to New Zealand.

The art form uses scent as a means for an audience to experience aninstallation.

Co-chair of the Oranjehof Dutch Connection museum and co-curator of the exhibition, Arjan van der Boon said artworks that are imbued with scents are known to create intimate or mood-changing experiences that can evoke memories and emotions.

A popular art form in the United States and Japan, it remains mostly unknown around Aotearoa with few galleries paying attention to the form.

Located in the multicultural Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom facility, the exhibition brings together Māori, Pākeha and Dutch cultures to reflect the partnership that runs through the cultural centre in Foxton.

“Today, established institutions like the Riijksmuseum, where the old Dutch masters are on display, use smells to let visitors more holistically experience the past,” van der Boon said.

“These are the new techniques and approaches to art that we want to introduce to New Zealand audiences.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Smells like Roses – Rozengeur Exhibition will open to the public from April 1 and offer visitors a whiff of art. (File photo)

Of the new art form, Mayor Bernie Wanden said the ‘Smells like Roses’ Olfactory art exhibition was making art inclusive to all, “including sight-imparied people and people with other disabilities like synaesthesia.”

The exhibition will be open daily and free to attend.

Visit teawahou.com to learn more about the exhibition or the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Facebook page.