Motorcycle crash in Dannevirke leaves person seriously injured

Police are responding to a motorcycle crash in Dannevirke this afternoon on Top Grass Rd.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the single vehicle incident at 2pm on Thursday, where one person was seriously injured.

Traffic management is currently in place at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were also attending and were assisting police and Hato Hone St John with a landing zone for the rescue helicopter.

