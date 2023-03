A motorcyclist who crashed in Dannevirke on Thursday afternoon remains in a critical condition at Wellington Regional Hospital this morning. (File photo)

A motorcyclist who crashed on Top Grass Rd in Dannevirke yesterday afternoon remains in a critical condition at Wellington Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit this morning.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John attended the crash at 2pm on Thursday. Paramedics treated the injured person at the scene before they were airlifted to Wellington by the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.