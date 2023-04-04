Body found at Palmerston North address after reports of an unusual smell
A body has been found at a Palmerston North address after emergency services responded to an unusual smell.
A police media spokesperson said police were called to the address on Rangitīkei St, near a block of flats, at 10.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of an unknown substance being located.
A body was discovered at the address and the death had been referred to the Coroner, they said.
“As a precaution, several nearby premises were evacuated, and the road was closed.”
St John and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were also called to the scene.
A FENZ spokesperson said two crews from Palmerston North responded and had assisted police.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 11.39am and attended as a precaution.
“We were not required.”