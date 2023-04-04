Body found at Palmerston North address after reports of an unusual smell

Roads were blocked while emergency services were at the scene in Palmerston North.

A body has been found at a Palmerston North address after emergency services responded to an unusual smell.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to the address on Rangitīkei St, near a block of flats, at 10.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of an unknown substance being located.

A body was discovered at the address and the death had been referred to the Coroner, they said.

“As a precaution, several nearby premises were evacuated, and the road was closed.”

Supplied Emergency services near the scene in Palmerston North.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were also called to the scene.

A FENZ spokesperson said two crews from Palmerston North responded and had assisted police.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 11.39am and attended as a precaution.

“We were not required.”