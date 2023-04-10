Manawatū farmers eyeing up agritourism get a helping hand

A new Regional Agritourism Accelerator Programme will help farmers start their journey into tourism. Pictured is a family glamping at Feilding’s Ridge Top Farm.

The Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) wants to diversify farms in the Manawatū with the introduction of their new Regional Agritourism Accelerator Programme.

Tailored to any farmer seeking to venture into tourism, CEDA in partnership with Agritourism NZ can help them add value to their farming operations.

Coming to Manawatū on May 8, the pilot programme will cover everything from starting a business to marketing and product development.

Agritourism NZ founder, Marijike Duneselman said there are many ways to add value to farms by hosting visitors through activities and accommodation options.

“There are also opportunities to partner with other business to operate a tourism business on your land and share the profits,” Duneselman said.

The industry is not just about farm tours or stays.

Duneselman said the accelerator programme will help farmers identify opportunities on their farms. It can also help rural operators develop and grow their agritourism business.

CEDA is “optimistic” about what the programme can bring to the region.

“The team at CEDA have been working with visitor sector operators in this space for some time, and there have been gaps identified in our supply of experiences,” said CEDA’s business development manager Greg Bignall.

Manawatū is known as a farming and agriculture centre, Bignall said, but its position as a major agritech hub is largely under the radar, and this was a great chance to look at how the region can become more competitive in what is a key sector.

The programme would encourage farmers interested in making the foray into tourism part of some “fantastic” offerings Manawatū already have, CEDA said.

These included Makoura Lodge, Top Ridge Farms and Stewart Dairylands and family farm.

Stewart Dairylands is family run and also operates Hiwinui Country Estate, a getaway boutique lodge that offers tours of the family farmland.

Julia Stewart, managing director at Hiwinui, said having Hiwinui Country Estate as part of the farm gives her the opportunity to work alongside her parents, Jan and Dave Stewart.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys is confident the community will get on board with the programme. (File photo)

Manawatū district mayor, Helen Worboys is looking forward to the programme’s impact.

Worboys said she is sure that the rural community will pick this programme up with “both hands and run with it”.

She said there are so many ways to add value to farming operations by hosting visitors through a range of activities and accommodation options.

The potential impact that agritourism on local farms have on the wider regional offering is significant, Worboys said.

Agritourism is a sector where agriculture and tourism intersect. It can provide opportunities for visitors to look into local land, animals, and food as well as offering local farmers a way to diversify their farm and earn an extra buck.

CEDA‘s destination management plan for Manawatū, in accordance with agritourism, has a key priority of agriculture and food showcases for the region.

One of these showcases is Manawatū Food Stories on April 15, an event for foodies to experience locally grown and sourced food.