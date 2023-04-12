New leader of the Rātana Church appointed

Andre Mason, great-grandson of the Rātana Church's founder, has been appointed as its new tumuaki.

Another descendant of the founder of the Rātana Church has been appointed as its new leader.

The church, based at Rātana Pa in Rangitīkei south of Whanganui, had been without a tumuaki (leader) since Harerangi Meihana died in May last year aged 87.

Now his son Andre Mason has been appointed as the church’s eighth tumuaki.

The church’s Annual Assembly of the Clergy and the Parishioners sat last week and confirmed Mason as the new tumuaki.

READ MORE:

* What is Rātana? The pā that brings together faith and politics

* Ko te mahi whakamutunga a Jacinda Ardern hei pirimia ko te toro atu ki Rātana Pā

* Rātana celebrations to be livestreamed to members as Omicron threat grows



Meihana, also known as Harry Mason, was the grandson of the church's founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, who founded the church to unify Māori, their faith, belief and understanding.

In his first address, Andre Mason said the tumuaki played a small part in the overall scheme of the organisation.

“What is important is the 40,000 people the Rātana Church represents. I am committed to those people because they are who this church was established for.

Stuff Andre Mason and then Prime Minister John Key hongi during the Rātana celebrations in 2010.

“I am honoured by the high level of support shown this weekend from senior, regional and local clergy and Mōrehu (affiliated members).

“You have petitioned for me to be your tumuaki and I today accept the role. I look forward to the road ahead.”

Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana was born in 1873 and the Rātana Established Church of NZ was registered on July 5, 1925.

In the 2018 consensusm the church had 43,000 affiliated members across Aotearoa. Of the membership, 98% are Māori.

Rātana followers and politicians usually visit the pā on January 25 to celebrate Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana’s birthday.