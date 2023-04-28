Youth crime 'an ongoing issue' for Palmerston North retailers

Police received 87 calls for assistance in The Plaza in one month – 40% of which related to youth offending.

Police are responding to several calls for assistance at The Plaza in Palmerston North – with a significant number relating to youth offending.

Senior sergeant Phil Ward said police were aware of ongoing issues with young people and about 40% of the 87 calls for help between February 22 and March 21 were for youth offending.

His comments came after Stuff revealed Kmart staff were being abused, threatened and intimidated by groups of young people.

“The most common incident type was trespass, which accounted for nearly half of all calls received,” Ward said.

Shoplifting made up almost 25% of those calls, followed by disorder and threats.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Senior sergeant Phil Ward says a new community constable will engage with young people and work on deterring anti-social behaviour.

A Kmart spokesperson said the safety of their staff and customers was a priority.

They had been “working hard for several months” on the issues with improved CCTV and additional training,

“As has been well documented, threatening situations have been on the rise generally in New Zealand and we have put a number of extra measures in place to further protect our teams and customers.

“We are also introducing extra security and including this store in a body camera trial.”

But a staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they were at their wits end putting up with constant abuse on top of thefts and anti-social behaviour.

“We had one guy – in his 40s – come in and take a s... in the corner of the party area.

“We have people urinating in the cups, people steal bikes – they just ride them out the shop – but we are not allowed to confront people or engage, we’re not allowed to chase people.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Phil Ward, right, regularly meets with the mayor and those on the safety advisory board about young offending in the CBD.

Another worker, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the issue was escalating.

She had worked at a retail store inside The Plaza for little more than three months and had already had a gun pulled on her.

A teen, about 14-years-old, entered her store two weeks ago pretending to need a service.

“We were looking around for a bit for what he wanted and I thought this was a bit weird.

“Eventually he took a step back, pulled the gun out and aimed the butt at me.”

Without thinking, she grabbed the gun, but the teen became so aggressive she gave it back.

“He was smashing the shop. He threatened to smash me ... there was a hammer on the table and he said he would pick it up and smash me with it.

“Afterwards he just left with his mate laughing. It’s a big joke to them.”

Supplied A group of teens attacked retailers and caused extensive damage at Downtown on Broadway in August last year.

Police and security guards responded but she said the teen, who was already trespassed, was “untouchable” because of his age.

“The police took the gun but there is not much more they can do.”

A few days later the teen returned and verbally abused staff.

“I’ve filed two incidents reports but am yet to hear back. This is intimidation at its finest.”

In the Easter school holidays police and other agencies focused on anti-social behaviour, which saw an increased police presence in the city.

Ward said police had identified a group of young people responsible for a large volume of the offending.

During the two weeks of the holidays police arrested two youths, did several youth referrals and removed a number of young people from the area.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Police say youth offending is ongoing, but they will continue to focus on the CBD (file photo).

Police were focused on the CBD, he said, and were introducing a “community beat constable” whose responsibility would be working with retailers.

Ward said the constable would direct their efforts towards deterring anti-social behaviour and engaging with young people.

“Police are also involved in a series of meeting with CBD retailers, the mayor and the safety advisory board.”

The issue of youth offending was longstanding with Broadway Ave retailers telling Stuff in February 2022 they were traumatised after months of abuse from young people.

Then in August footage emerged of an attack by a group of youths on retailers in the Downtown food court.